CHENNAI: SS Rajamoul’s action-adventure duology films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be screened at Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi.

The PIFF, a four-day event, will screen many features, shorts, and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world. Indian films like Dear Zindagi, Hindi Medium, Kadvi Hawa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Sairat too are scheduled to be screened at the festival.

Rajamouli took to Twitter to say, “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries. The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi, for the invite.”

The Baahubali films which released in 2015 and 2017 were well-received by the audience and went on to break a lot of records. The magnum opus starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nassar, and Tamannaah. among others.