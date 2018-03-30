NEW DELHI: Indian blockbuster movies 'Baahubali – The Beginning' and 'Baahubali – The Conclusion' have received the honor of being screened at the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) in Karachi.



PIFF is a four-day festival that started on March 29 and will continue till April 1.



Director S S Rajamouli expressed his happiness on the social media. He took to Twitter thanking Karachi for giving this opportunity.



'Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite,' Rajamouli tweeted.



'Baahubali' is a two part mythological drama revolving around warring cousins.



'Baahubali – The Beginning' and 'Baahubali – The Conclusion' featured Prabhas in a double role as the father and son. Besides him, the series starred Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rana Daggubati, Satyaraj, Ramya Krishnan among others.

The other Indian films that will be screened in the PIFF include 'Dear Zindagi', 'Ankhon Dekhi', 'Nil Battey Sannata' and 'Kadvi Hawa'.



It will also feature Irrfan Khan starrer 'Songs Of The Scorpions' and 'Hindi Medium'.



The PIFF will also screen Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'.