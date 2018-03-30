Television presenter-turned-director, Ohmkar, who is basking in the success Raju Gari Gadhi 2, decided to make a comeback to the small screen with Sixth Sense, after three years. However, he is keen on keeping up his streak of successful movies.

“People will be wondering whether I will go for another sequel after RGG2 or if I’ll find a new genre. But I am someone who believes in the subject before anything else. While Raju Gari Gadhi 3 is on the cards, I and my team are also working on another film which will be going on floors soon after my Television gig is up,” shares Ohmkar.

While RGG3 too will mostly stick to the thriller entertainer genre, Ohmkar has a fresh “game plan” for the next. “We are working on a sports-based film for upcoming project. It will be a drama set against a football backdrop. We are still working on the movie’s script and story and once we finalise on the lead we will go on to decide the rest of the cast,” says Ohmkar.



srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com, @PSrividya53