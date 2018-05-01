Recreating sounds of a bygone era for Mahanati was challenging: Mickey J Meyer

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Composer Mickey J Meyer says that recording the tracks for Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salman-starrer Nadigaiyar Thilagam/Mahanati, the Tamil-Telugu biopic on yesteryear actor Savitri, turned out to be unexpectedly challenging for him. “I was composing tracks while travelling and finalised them in the studio. Initially, it wasn’t difficult.

But once I started recording the title track, I realised how challenging it was to strike a balance sounds of a bygone era with today’s times. I had to stay true to the genre, keep the sensibilities of our audience in mind and also make everything look relevant to our times. Confining myself to that particular genre without deviating from the music I’m working on these days was really difficult.”

The Nandi Award-winner revealed that he hasn’t watched any films of Savitri. “I have listened to a few songs of hers but never got an opportunity to watch any of her films. I’m longing to watch Maya Bazaar though. I watched many old Hindi films and gained some knowledge about music of those times. Listening to them really helped me record the album of Mahanati.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the biopic also features Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha and Shalini Pandey in prominent roles. Talking about his experience of recording songs and background music in two languages, Mickey says, “The film chronicles the life of Savitri from childhood and her rise to stardom and her eventual downfall. It’s all about her, and naturally, the music too follows the mood of the film.

Lyricist Madhan Karky penned the songs for the Tamil version and I must say working with him made everything easy.” Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Nadigaiyar Thilagam will be getting released simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil on May 9.