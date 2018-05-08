Pooja Jhaveri in Allari Naresh’s film

Home Entertainment Telugu

Actress Pooja Jhaveri, who was last seen in a cameo in Ravi Teja-starrer Touch Chesi Chudu, has bagged her next project.

The Gujarati girl has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Allari Naresh in his new film being directed by PV Giri of Nandini Nursing Home fame. "The film's shooting is underway in Palakollu and the team is filming pivotal scenes on Allari Naresh and others in this schedule.

The team has been looking for someone who can not only look expressive but also look attractive. Pooja will start shooting for her portions on May 15. It's going to be a role that will draw audience attention,” says a source.

AK Entertainments which has produced films like Aha Naa Pellanta, Action 3D and James Bond with Allari Naresh are bankrolling this untitled project. Meanwhile, Pooja’s other project -- 47 Days, which has been in the making for a long-time, is on the verge of completion.

