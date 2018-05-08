Home Entertainment Telugu

Writer-turned-director Anand Ravi shouts Zindabad for his next

Writer-turned-director Anand Ravi shouts Zindabad for his next

By Murali Krishna CH
Writer-turned-director Anand Ravi, last seen in critically acclaimed Napoleon, has been sweating it out at the gym for his new movie Zindabad. Touted to be a social drama, the film carries an interesting tagline 'The shout of innocence' and shows Ravi as the worker of a political party.

“I have lost 10 kilos and toned down my body to get into the skin of the character of a party worker, who realises the importance of the elections and the value of his vote. The film touches upon several social, contemporary political issues and promises to be a commercial entertainer. The principal shooting will commence in July,” shares Ravi.

Produced by PL Creations, Zindabad marks the debut of Prasad Nallapati, a US-based filmmaker as the director. The leading lady and other cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

