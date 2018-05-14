Home Entertainment Telugu

Lavanya Tripathi signs kanithan Remake

Starlet Lavanya Tripathi has been roped in as Nikhil’s leading lady in his upcoming film tentatively titled Mudra, being directed by TS Santosh and is bankrolled by Tagore Madhu. A remake of Kollywood

Published: 14th May 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 02:05 AM

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Starlet Lavanya Tripathi has been roped in as Nikhil’s leading lady in his upcoming film tentatively titled Mudra, being directed by TS Santosh and is bankrolled by Tagore Madhu. A remake of Kollywood hit Kanithan, the film marks the first collaboration of the Keshava actor with Lavanya.

“The team had initially considered the likes of Hansika Motwani, Regina Cassandra and others before zeroing in on Lavanya. They have felt that she has the required vigour and charm to pull off the character,” says a source. The film shows Nikhil essaying the role of an investigative journalist, while Lavanya plays his sweetheart. The second schedule will commence in RFC on May 21.

The team is planning to wrap up entire proceedings towards July end and release the film in September. Meanwhile, Lavanya and Nikhil’s last releases Intelligent and Kirrak Party were ended up as duds and the duo has high hopes on this film. —muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

