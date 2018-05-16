Not a participant on Bigg Boss, it doesn't interest me: Telugu actor TThharun

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor TThharun was in for a surprise when a section of media reported that he is one of the participants on popular reality television show Bigg Boss season 2. Putting all rumours to rest, the Idhi Naa Love Story actor tells City Express that he is not interested in being a part of a reality show like Bigg Boss.

“I’m not really part of something that never interests me. As a matter of fact, nobody pursued me to be a part of the show and the news is completely false. Right now, I’m not doing any shows and have no such plans in the near future either,” explains Tarun, who is currently busy with the story sittings of his new film.

Meanwhile, the second season of the reality show will be shot in a specially constructed house set in Annapurna 7 acres in June. Actor Jr NTR, who hosted the first season showed no interest to renew his contract owing to his film commitments and the second season will see actor Nani as his replacement. It remains to be seen if the Nenu Local actor will be able to recreate a similar impact like NTR as the new host!

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali