Sayyeshaa bags  Suriya-KV Anand film  

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Suriya is all set to start shooting for his new film with director KV Anand on June 25. Also starring Mohanlal and Allu Sirish in pivotal roles, the untitled film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The latest we hear is that the team has signed on actor Sayyeshaa to be a part of this action thriller, and she will be paired opposite Suriya.

However, details are still vague on the role she essays in the film. “Sayyeshaa is pleased with the way her character has been conceived. She is thrilled to be a part of this project which boasts of a stellar cast including Mohanlal and Suriya. She plays Suriya’s love interest, but it’s premature to go into detail about her characterisation at this time,” says a source.

The film, which will be shot across the world, including locations in Brazil, New York, New Delhi and Hyderabad, has music by Harris Jayaraj.



muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali