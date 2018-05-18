Home Entertainment Telugu

Nagarjuna-starrer 'Officer': Ram Gopal Varma unfazed by script leak claims

Writer P Jaya Kumar has alleged that director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has plagiarised his script for his upcoming film Officer, starring Nagarjuna.

Published: 18th May 2018 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 05:33 AM

Nagarjuna in 'Officer'.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Writer P Jaya Kumar has alleged that director Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has plagiarised his script for his upcoming film Officer, starring Nagarjuna. The 27-year-old writer has accused RGV of intellectual theft and released the 23-page bound script which he claims to have penned in 2015 across social media.

“I’ve conceptulised the story of Officer which revolves around a police officer from Hyderabad appointed as the chief of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Mumbai High Court to investigate fake encounters, corruption and racketeering allegations on a top cop. But after watching the teaser and trailer of RGV’s film, I’ve realised that the director has stolen my script without giving me any credit. So, I have put out my script for public consumption.” 

When City Express reached out to RGV for comment, the director showing his unflinching faith said, “This is not the first time that he (Jaya Kumar) is making such allegations. Whenever a film of mine is due for the release, he is trying to create some issue out of nothing. I’m in no mood to respond to such stuff and I don’t want to talk about all that now. Let’s leave it.”

Further, the Sarkar director went onto reveal the inspiration behind making Officer on Twitter. “The Story of Officer is based upon true life IPS officer K M Prasanna from Karnataka, who was appointed as the chief of a SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate a highly reputed cop in Mumbai.

"It’s the details that IPS officer K M Prasanna personally told me in 2010 that finally became the story of Officer. Nagarjuna is playing Mr Prasanna, who at present is the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Mumbai (sic)", tweeted RGV. Also featuring Myra Sareen, Feroz Abbasi, Sayaji Shinde and Ajay in pivotal roles, Officer is slated to release on June 1.


muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

