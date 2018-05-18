Vinod’s latest draws inspiration from Telugu flick Napoleon

By Express News Service

Vinod Prabhakar has started shooting for his upcoming film in Hyderabad. This yet-to-be-titled project is said to be based on Telugu flick, Napolean: The Man Who Lost His Shadow - a suspense thriller directed Anand Ravi, who also played the lead role. The film is being remade in three languages - Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. Bengaluru Films’ Kumar, in association Chakri Chigurupati, is producing the Kannada version under the banner Sri Kanakadurga Chalanachitra.

The film will also mark the directorial debut of Ravi Gouda, who previously assisted director Puri Jagganadh. Actor-director Anand Ravi says, “The story is of a man losing his shadow - a plot that hasn’t been explored before in Indian cinema. The Telugu version won critical acclaim, and I’m happy to see it being remade in other languages. While the Kannada version is on the floors, the groundwork has begun for the Tamil version.

We have also signed an agreement with a producer to remake it in Hindi on Friday. The lead actor and the director for the Hindi remake are yet to be finalised.” Shooting of the Kannada version is going on in Hyderabad currently, and it is a 22-day schedule. The film’s music is by Achu, with cinematography by Manohar Joshi.