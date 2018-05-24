Is Nuvvevaru a secret remake of Tamil film?

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

If reports are anything to go by, actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Taapsee’s upcoming film tentatively titled Nuvvevaru, directed by Hari, is inspired by the Tamil romantic action thriller Adhe Kangal.

The film’s story is centered around a visually-challenged chef who gets his eyesight back only to realise that the girl he is in love with is abducted. In the film, Aadhi Pinisetty plays the chef and Taapsee essays the role of the girl who goes missing.

While the story is laced with several twists, turns and a backstory, the idea of a protagonist playing the visually-challenged role have attracted the makers of Nuvvevaru.

“The team believes that the film breaks the mould and makes a sincere attempt to tap the potential of the lead actors and present them in a unique way,” says a source.

The makers of the Aadhi-starrer have withheld the details of the story and it is still unclear if they have paid a significant amount to acquire the remake rights.

Produced jointly by Kona Film Corporation and MVV Cinema, Nuvvevaru also shows Vennela Kishore as a constable and Ritika Singh in a crucial role.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali