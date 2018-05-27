Home Entertainment Telugu

Veteran actor, producer 'Red Star' Madala Ranga Rao passes away

Noted Telugu film personality Madala Ranga Rao, also popularly known as "Red Star" for his revolutionary movies, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of today.

Published: 27th May 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Madala Ranga Rao in 'Tholi Poddu'. (Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Noted Telugu film personality Madala Ranga Rao, also popularly known as "Red Star" for his revolutionary movies, died at a private hospital here in the early hours of today.

Ranga Rao (69), who was suffering from heart-related ailments was admitted to the hospital on May 19 and breathed his last at around 4 a.m today, hospital sources said.

Ranga Rao was also a member of the CPI-led Praja Natya Mandali.

He acted and produced several films with leftist ideologies including hits such as 'Yuvatharam Kadilindhi', 'Yerra Mallelu', 'Praja Shakthi', 'Swarajyam', 'Viplavashankham' and 'Mahaprasthanam'.

He received the prestigious Golden Nandi award from the then Andhra Pradesh government for his film 'Yuvatharam Kadilindhi'.

YSR Congress Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Ranga Rao.

In a condolence message, he said, "Rao created a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry through his films and popularised many folk numbers."

CPI central secretariat member K Narayana condoled the film personality's death.

CPI Telangana unit said Rao's last rites would be performed in Hyderabad tomorrow.

