Find CD of actress Savitri's 'Chillara Devullu' and get Rs 5,000

NIZAMABAD: Chillara Devullu is a Telugu blockbuster movie released in 1970. The movie was shot based on a popular novel, with the same name, written by renowned poet and writer Dasaradhi Rangacharya, who had fought against the Nizam in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad.

An educationalist, belonging to Nizamabad district, named Amrutha Latha, who owns a chain of educational institutions in the district, is now on a frantic search to find out the CD of this movie from any of the lovers of Telugu cinema. She even announced cash reward of Rs 5,000 for those who can find the CD of this classical film.

Following Mahanati movie, biopic on yesteryear’s great actress Savitri, becoming a hit, Amrutha Latha and her friends, who are ardent fans of Savitri, launched a search for the CD of Chillara Devullu. The reason for their search is that Savitri played the lead role and delivered dialogues in Telangana accent in this movie. Amrutha Latha, who has penchant for collecting the CDs/DVDs of Telugu classic movies, had previously announced Rs 5,000 cash prize to get the CD of Savitri’s another flick, Chivaraku Migiledi. This was traced by cultural activist Ramaswami, native of Nizamabad.

“Savitri is still popular among people for her influential roles and fascinating films. There are a large number of fans, who are now in their sixties and seventies in the two Telugu-speaking States. Hence, I am confident to get the CD of Chillara Devullu. I am even trying to get the CD through film personalities,” she said.

According to Telugu writer N Ramadevi, native of Warangal, who is also a fan of Savitri, Chillara Devullu novel penned by top Telugu novelist Dasaradhi Rangacharya was made into a film with Savitri and M Prabhakar Reddy played the lead roles. The story of the film is based on the life of a Dora (feudal lord) and Dorasani (lady), who at first ill-treat the working class and later respect the views of labourers. “The film was released in the late 70s. In the three-hour-long movie, Savitri inspired not only her fans, but even commoners by delivering dialogues in Telangana accent,” Rama Devi, who saw the movie in a theatre during her school days, told Express.

She recalled that the film was a musical hit during those days. “Songs like Kaluvaku Chandrudu Entho Duram… Kamalaniki Suryudu maree duram are immensely popular even now. Well known Bathukamma songs like Sri Lakshmi ni Mahimal were also shot on Savitri in the film,” she said.