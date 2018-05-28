Home Entertainment Telugu

Find CD of actress Savitri's 'Chillara Devullu' and get Rs 5,000

Following Mahanati movie, biopic on yesteryear’s great actress Savitri, becoming a hit, Amrutha Latha and her friends, who are ardent fans of Savitri, launched a search for the CD of Chillara Devullu.

Published: 28th May 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Balaji, Sivaji ganesan and Savitri in Tamil film Padithal Mattum Podhuma - Dinamani Photo By K Vaidiyanathan

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Chillara Devullu is a Telugu blockbuster movie released in 1970. The movie was shot based on a popular novel, with the same name, written by renowned poet and writer Dasaradhi Rangacharya, who had fought against the Nizam in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad.

An educationalist, belonging to Nizamabad district, named Amrutha Latha, who owns a chain of educational institutions in the district, is now on a frantic search to find out the CD of this movie from any of the lovers of Telugu cinema. She even announced cash reward of Rs 5,000 for those who can find the CD of this classical film. 

Savitri.

Following Mahanati movie, biopic on yesteryear’s great actress Savitri, becoming a hit, Amrutha Latha and her friends, who are ardent fans of Savitri, launched a search for the CD of Chillara Devullu. The reason for their search is that Savitri played the lead role and delivered dialogues in Telangana accent in this movie.  Amrutha Latha, who has penchant for collecting the CDs/DVDs of Telugu classic movies, had previously announced Rs 5,000 cash prize to get the CD of Savitri’s another flick, Chivaraku Migiledi. This was traced by cultural activist Ramaswami, native of Nizamabad.

“Savitri is still popular among people for her influential roles and fascinating films. There are a large number of fans, who are now in their sixties and seventies in the two Telugu-speaking States. Hence, I am confident to get the CD of Chillara Devullu. I am even trying to get the CD through film personalities,” she said. 

According to Telugu writer N Ramadevi, native of Warangal, who is also a fan of Savitri, Chillara Devullu novel penned by top Telugu novelist Dasaradhi Rangacharya was made into a film with Savitri and M Prabhakar Reddy played the lead roles. The story of the film is based on the life of a Dora (feudal lord) and Dorasani (lady), who at first ill-treat the working class and later respect the views of labourers. “The film was released in the late 70s. In the three-hour-long movie, Savitri inspired not only her fans, but even commoners by delivering dialogues in Telangana accent,” Rama Devi, who saw the movie in a theatre during her school days, told Express.  

She recalled that the film was a musical hit during those days. “Songs like Kaluvaku Chandrudu Entho Duram… Kamalaniki Suryudu maree duram are immensely popular even now. Well known Bathukamma songs like Sri Lakshmi ni Mahimal were also shot on Savitri in the film,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahanati Savitri Nadigaiyar Thilagam Chillara Devullu Chivaraku Migiledi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27