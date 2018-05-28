I’m a talented Telugu Ammayi”

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

The name Heroshini Komali may not ring a bell. But say Komali sisters and you know we are talking about the gorgeous sisters who can imitate any voice from KCR to YSR and Lakshmi Manchu to Vijay Devarakonda. Now the elder one, Heroshini says that she was pained to see the Telugu film industry often talk about lack of local talent and that she always wanted to reach out and tell them there are several like her in Hyderabad alone. "I am a pakka local, born and brought up in Hyderabad. I am all geared up to be cast an actress and I am sure I will match up to any of the Bollywood actresses who make a debut here," she says.

A student of St Mary's College and pursuing her second year in Mass Communication and Journalism, she says that had recently signed up for a theatre/acting course at a associate of Satyananad (known for training talent) and learn the nuances of dialogues and dubbing etc. The workshop also taught me about camera angles and how to emote in front of the camera. "I underwent a body transformation programmer at Kunal Gir's Steel Gym, the same place where actors Rana, Rakul Preet and Samantha take. The work out programme gives me good flexibility which will hopefully make me a good dancer, an essential requisite for a Telugu actor."

This 20-year-old who says she has taken a three-year break from her mimicry programmes to groom herself for a bigger role in Telugu cinemas is also great in various dialects of Telugu. "From Srikakulam to Telangana to Andhra accent, I can talk with ease. I am also a trained classical dancer. I am sure all of these add up to a good package," she quips.

"I have also heard of producers saying how Telugu girls land up for a role without a single photograph to showcase their photogenic self. I got an entire photoshoot done by professionals such as Venky from Photrea and Vasu. They have shot about 30 photographs of me which showcase me in various avatars."

Last seen in Aa...Aa by director Trivikram Srinivas in a supporting role, Heroshini says she wants to put the Hero in her name to good use and do some memorable roles in movies. "I am a talented Telugu girl. Hai dum kisi mein to cast me in a movie," she throws a challenge to the film industry. Is anyone listening?

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi

kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com

@mkalanidhi