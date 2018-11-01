Home Entertainment Telugu

Sumanth Ashwin’s next is a quadri-lingual horror-thriller 

Actor Sumanth Ashwin has signed a quadri-lingual horror-thriller under the direction of Dandupalyam-fame Srinivasa Raju.

Published: 01st November 2018 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sumanth Ashwin (Photo | Facebook)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Sumanth Ashwin has signed a quadri-lingual horror-thriller under the direction of Dandupalyam-fame Srinivasa Raju. “Initially, I wanted to make it a cross-cultural film, but due to some technical issues, I have chosen to make it simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” reveals Srinivasa Raju.  

The film shows Sumanth Ashwin as a college-goer, who struggles to counter a negative force in his life. “The story revolves around 9 principal characters played by four boys and five girls of same age group. We are yet to finalise the leading ladies. A key aspect in the story has never been told in Indian cinema and the experience is like riding a thrilling roller coaster,” says Raju. 

The principal shooting will commence in November second week near Tiruvallur temple, Chennai. “We have erected a massive wooden lakeside house set under the supervision of art director Veeramani on the outskirts of Chennai. We have spent a whopping `1.50 crore on the set and other arrangements that were made for the shoot for 60 days. We will kick-start the proceedings post Diwali,” reveals Raju.

The film is replete with special effects and high technical values. “We have hired tech wizards from Hollywood to work on the special effects. The film has three songs composed by Mani Sharma and will be made in sync sound,” shares the Dandupalyam director.

M Koteswara Raju of PSV Garuda Vega fame is shepherding the project. The title and first look poster will be unveiled for Diwali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sumanth Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp