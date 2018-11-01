Sumanth Ashwin’s next is a quadri-lingual horror-thriller 

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Sumanth Ashwin has signed a quadri-lingual horror-thriller under the direction of Dandupalyam-fame Srinivasa Raju. “Initially, I wanted to make it a cross-cultural film, but due to some technical issues, I have chosen to make it simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” reveals Srinivasa Raju.

The film shows Sumanth Ashwin as a college-goer, who struggles to counter a negative force in his life. “The story revolves around 9 principal characters played by four boys and five girls of same age group. We are yet to finalise the leading ladies. A key aspect in the story has never been told in Indian cinema and the experience is like riding a thrilling roller coaster,” says Raju.

The principal shooting will commence in November second week near Tiruvallur temple, Chennai. “We have erected a massive wooden lakeside house set under the supervision of art director Veeramani on the outskirts of Chennai. We have spent a whopping `1.50 crore on the set and other arrangements that were made for the shoot for 60 days. We will kick-start the proceedings post Diwali,” reveals Raju.

The film is replete with special effects and high technical values. “We have hired tech wizards from Hollywood to work on the special effects. The film has three songs composed by Mani Sharma and will be made in sync sound,” shares the Dandupalyam director.

M Koteswara Raju of PSV Garuda Vega fame is shepherding the project. The title and first look poster will be unveiled for Diwali.