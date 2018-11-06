Home Entertainment Telugu

'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' first look: A 'mass' chase by Ram Charan

The poster also announced that the teaser of the movie will be released on 9 November, 2018.

Published: 06th November 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

First look of Vinaya Vidheya Rama

By Online Desk

The first look of actor Ram Charan Teja’s upcoming Telugu movie ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ was released on social media on Tuesday by its production house, DVV Entertainment. The poster also announced that the teaser of the movie will also be released on 9 November, 2018.

In the poster of the actor’s 12th movie, Charan, sporting a pair of jeans with a shirt that appears to have been made from a rucksack, seems to be chasing someone. With his legs drenched in mud and a rifle in his hand, the poster showcases a rusty palette but looks different from his last outing Rangasthalam, which was set on a 1980’s village.

While the film has Kiara Advani play the female lead, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, making his Tollywood debut, is expected to play the antagonist in the film which is directed by Boyapati Srinu and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film, which was extensively shot in Hyderabad, Bangkok and Europe and is expected to release for Sankranthi 2019, has an estimated budget of Rs. 300 crore. “The art department has started erecting sets where a crucial portion of the film will be shot,” producer Danayya had said during an interview to Firstpost earlier this year.

Regarding the action sequences, he had said, “Boyapati is known for his commercial action episodes and the one we’re shooting now will appeal to Ram Charan’s fans. Nearly 500 bodybuilders will be seen in this action scene.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinaya Vidheya Rama First Look ram charan teja

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ram vamsi ram
    Nice
    22 days ago reply

  • Ajay

    Vinya vidheya rama
    22 days ago reply

  • Ajay

    I won't
    22 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp