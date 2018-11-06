'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' first look: A 'mass' chase by Ram Charan

By Online Desk

The first look of actor Ram Charan Teja’s upcoming Telugu movie ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ was released on social media on Tuesday by its production house, DVV Entertainment. The poster also announced that the teaser of the movie will also be released on 9 November, 2018.

In the poster of the actor’s 12th movie, Charan, sporting a pair of jeans with a shirt that appears to have been made from a rucksack, seems to be chasing someone. With his legs drenched in mud and a rifle in his hand, the poster showcases a rusty palette but looks different from his last outing Rangasthalam, which was set on a 1980’s village.

While the film has Kiara Advani play the female lead, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, making his Tollywood debut, is expected to play the antagonist in the film which is directed by Boyapati Srinu and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film, which was extensively shot in Hyderabad, Bangkok and Europe and is expected to release for Sankranthi 2019, has an estimated budget of Rs. 300 crore. “The art department has started erecting sets where a crucial portion of the film will be shot,” producer Danayya had said during an interview to Firstpost earlier this year.

Regarding the action sequences, he had said, “Boyapati is known for his commercial action episodes and the one we’re shooting now will appeal to Ram Charan’s fans. Nearly 500 bodybuilders will be seen in this action scene.”