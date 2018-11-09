Home Entertainment Telugu

Madhavan, Anushka Shetty to begin shooting for 'Silence' next year

The thriller will be a silent film, with Anushka's character expected to be deaf and dumb.

Published: 09th November 2018 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Anushka Shetty and Madhavan in the 2006 film 'Rendu'.

By CE Features
Express News Service

Anushka and Madhavan, who have been brought on board for a thriller titled Silence, will begin shooting for the film in USA next year.

Popular Telugu producer, Kona Venkat, who is bankrolling this project, made the announcement via Twitter on Anushka’s birthday (November 7). “My best birthday wishes to the wonderful human being Anushka! Happy to start our next project with her soon. Shooting begins in 2019 in USA,” he wrote. 

The film will be directed by Hemant Madhukar, who has earlier helmed Mumbai 125 KM and Vastadu Naa Raju. The thriller will be a silent film, with Anushka's character expected to be deaf and dumb.

Silence will have Anushka and Madhavan paired with each other after more than a decade. The duo earlier acted together in Rendu, which was incidentally Anushka’s Tamil debut. The film was directed by Sundar C and produced by Kushboo.

While Madhavan was last seen in a negative role in Savyasachi, Anushka's last release was 2017’s 'Bhaagamathie'.

According to Tollywood.net Anushka Shetty may also be signed to play veteran actress Saroja Devi in the upcoming NTR biopic directed by Krish. The 'Baahubali' actor is currently busy focussing on her weight loss.

On the other hand, Madhavan is busy with the Nambi Narayanan biopic 'Rocketry'. The actor, who also co-directed the film with Anant Mahadevan, recently launched the teaser for the film. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhavan Anushka Shetty Rocketry NTR biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp