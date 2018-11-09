Madhavan, Anushka Shetty to begin shooting for 'Silence' next year

CE Features By

Express News Service

Anushka and Madhavan, who have been brought on board for a thriller titled Silence, will begin shooting for the film in USA next year.

Popular Telugu producer, Kona Venkat, who is bankrolling this project, made the announcement via Twitter on Anushka’s birthday (November 7). “My best birthday wishes to the wonderful human being Anushka! Happy to start our next project with her soon. Shooting begins in 2019 in USA,” he wrote.

My best birthday wishes to the wonderful human being Anushka!! Happy to start our next project with her soon... Shooting begins in 2019 in U.S.A. @peoplemediafcy @ActorMadhavan @actorsubbaraju @KonaFilmCorp @hemantmadhukar @Gopimohan pic.twitter.com/N0H5fjdMPa — kona venkat (@konavenkat99) November 7, 2018

The film will be directed by Hemant Madhukar, who has earlier helmed Mumbai 125 KM and Vastadu Naa Raju. The thriller will be a silent film, with Anushka's character expected to be deaf and dumb.

Silence will have Anushka and Madhavan paired with each other after more than a decade. The duo earlier acted together in Rendu, which was incidentally Anushka’s Tamil debut. The film was directed by Sundar C and produced by Kushboo.

While Madhavan was last seen in a negative role in Savyasachi, Anushka's last release was 2017’s 'Bhaagamathie'.

According to Tollywood.net Anushka Shetty may also be signed to play veteran actress Saroja Devi in the upcoming NTR biopic directed by Krish. The 'Baahubali' actor is currently busy focussing on her weight loss.

On the other hand, Madhavan is busy with the Nambi Narayanan biopic 'Rocketry'. The actor, who also co-directed the film with Anant Mahadevan, recently launched the teaser for the film.