WATCH | Ram Charan looks fearless in 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' teaser

Ram Charan is seen throughout the teaser walking with a cool and confident gait.

Published: 09th November 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

First look of Vinaya Vidheya Rama

By Online Desk

The teaser of the upcoming Ram Charan starrer 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' is out and the hero looks fearless and cool.

Ram Charan is seen throughout the teaser walking with a cool and confident gait. He asks his enemy: "Should I threaten him or kill him? It will take me 10 mins to threaten and 15 minutes to kill. The choice is yours."

Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Kiara Advani. Vivek Oberoi is said to play a villain and is seen in a blink-and-miss manner in the teaser. Kiara, who plays the leading lady, is not shown in the teaser.

READ | 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' first look: A 'mass' chase by Ram Charan

The background music for the trailer, by Devi Sri Prasad, sounds grand and leaves us wanting for more.

The film is produced by Dhanayya Entertainments and is said to release during Sankranti in 2019.

Ram Charan will also be seen in an SS Rajamouli directorial along with Jr NTR. He was last scene in the film 'Rangasthalam' that released earlier this year, alongside Samantha Akkineni.   

