Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH Trailer | Vijay Devarakonda's 'Taxiwaala' is not a smooth ride!

Vijay Deverakonda's character is shown to come across an old car, which he refurbishes and becomes a 'taxiwaala', but the car seems to be posessed and takes control of the steering wheel.

Published: 12th November 2018 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda in Taxiwaala (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

The trailer of the upcoming Vijay Deverakonda film 'Taxiwaala' released on Monday, revealing that the ride is not a smooth one.

In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda's character comes across an old car which he refurbishes and becomes a 'taxiwaala'. But the car seems to be posessed and takes control of the steering wheel.

The film is releasing in November 17, after the makers went through many hardships. Earlier this year, the unedited length of the film was leaked, leading to the arrest of one of the editors, and 17 college students from Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology.

The leading lady for the film is debutant Priyanka Jawalkar. Produced by Geetha Arts and UV Creations, the music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

'Taxiwaala' will have a tough competition with Ravi Teja's 'Amar Akbar Anthony', as the two films release on the same day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Taxiwaala Priyanka Jawalkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp