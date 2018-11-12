WATCH Trailer | Vijay Devarakonda's 'Taxiwaala' is not a smooth ride!

By Online Desk

The trailer of the upcoming Vijay Deverakonda film 'Taxiwaala' released on Monday, revealing that the ride is not a smooth one.

In the movie, Vijay Deverakonda's character comes across an old car which he refurbishes and becomes a 'taxiwaala'. But the car seems to be posessed and takes control of the steering wheel.

The film is releasing in November 17, after the makers went through many hardships. Earlier this year, the unedited length of the film was leaked, leading to the arrest of one of the editors, and 17 college students from Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology.

The leading lady for the film is debutant Priyanka Jawalkar. Produced by Geetha Arts and UV Creations, the music for the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy.

'Taxiwaala' will have a tough competition with Ravi Teja's 'Amar Akbar Anthony', as the two films release on the same day.