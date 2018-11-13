People have misconceptions about my career in Tollywood: Ileana

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Ileana D’Cruz makes a re-entry in Telugu cinema after six years as the female lead in Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA). Incidentally, both the films have Ravi Teja as the protagonist. “Amar Akbar Anthony is really a good film with all the essentials of the commercial genre to make a comeback with, after a hiatus. The film has a wonderful story. This is the first time that I’ve played the most complex role that has many layers to it and shows a range of emotions. My role has a different vibe with Amar, Akbar and Anthony. Also, it’s my fourth film with Ravi (Teja), who has been one of my favourite co-stars,” says Ileana, who has dubbed in her own voice for the film.

Career-wise, Ileana is now Mumbai bound and has been doing some interesting work in Hindi cinema. The actor asserts that it wasn’t a conscious decision to move away from Telugu cinema. “I got my first Hindi film Barfi! when I was doing Julayi. It had a great story and I thought it’s a good film to be a part of. I spoke to Trivikram (Srinivas) about exploring that opportunity as I hold him in high esteem for his sensibilities as a director. He echoed similar views and I did Barfi! without even knowing how big my role was in it. After that, I ended up being part of several Hindi films and somehow I missed out several offers in Telugu cinema,” recalls Ileana, who is optimistic about her second innings.

Unlike her earlier films, she wanted to do something that is worth remembering for a long time. “I was 20 when I did Devadas and I don’t know how to make a cut. Now I’m 32 and there’s a remarkable change in my thought process and personality. I have been making some sensible choices and at some stage, you start respecting your work. I didn’t know that Pokiri will be a game changer in my career had not Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula (Ghattamaneni) convinced me to be a part of it. I like the fact that I made some mistakes and learnt from my failures. Over the years, I have been passionate about my work and wanted to do meaningful cinema.”

The actor was extremely shocked to learn that a section of media disrespectfully wrote about her leaving Telugu cinema for Bollywood. “People have misconceptions about my career in Tollywood. I was taken aback when people started endless speculations and baseless rumours that I’ve quit Telugu cinema and shifted my base to Bollywood. After starting off here and worked for over six years, why would I do that? The reason is I wasn’t offered any good work and I was asked to do special numbers which I didn’t find it exciting. After some days, I got used to these gossips.

I believe in kismat and felt everything happens for the best,” reveals Ileana, who wants to strike balance between commercial and content-driven films. Our conversation veers from films to her personal life as the 32-old star has been playing the guessing game on her marital status with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone by sharing some suspense hash-tags and adorable pictures on social media. Ask her to comment on her relationship status? She denies getting married to Kneebone and says, “I’m really happy with my relationship status. I’m neither pregnant nor married, just evolved as a person. After coping with depression, I feel like mentally strong again. I have evolved as an actor and the respect on my work has grown enormously. My working relationship with the people has also changed for good. I have said a lot of things on my Instagram page. Jitna mujhe bolna hain…utna boldetihun, uske aage main kuch nahin bolungi. I can tell you I’m really happy and I like to keep it that way (smiles).”

Recently, the #MeToo moment in the industry gathered momentum and not many stars are coming forward to share their thoughts about sexual harassment. Backing the moment, Ileana shares, “It’s scary to think about coming out and share your painful experiences. But, its time to break the silence. Even small things will make a difference and not just in the film industry, it’s rampant everywhere. I hope people will probably find a way to sort it out. The Producers Council in Mumbai wanted to form a committee to address these issues.”

Any personal experiences? “Let’s not go there. When I want to talk about it, I will. I suppose its a tricky position and it’s a weird line what is considered harassment? If you are a victim, you can talk to people and get their advice. Thankfully, I’m lucky in that matter. I feel it’s really unfortunate. Those who face harassment and intimidation will be targeted, become (mentally) weak and such experiences make things horrible for them. No profession be such that you should feel pressurised. There should be mutual respect for the people, ”declares Ileana.

However, the Khatarnak actor wants to keep a distinct line between her personal and professional space. “I hate being called a celebrity and I don’t consider myself a superstar. I’m an actor and I don’t look at anything beyond that. I’m a normal person and I go out…buy things, pay my bills, etc. When I started out, I didn’t realise that this was something I’ve meant to. Now, I realised that not many people get such opportunities and it feels good to see myself here,” articulates Ileana.



— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali