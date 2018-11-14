Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Taxiwaala' released by Tamil Rockers days before its theatrical release

The HD copy of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Taxiwaala' has been leaked by Tamil Rockers, three days before it hits the big screen.

Published: 14th November 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 02:12 PM

Taxiwaala

A still from Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Taxiwaala' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

Days before it hits the theatre, a censored copy of upcoming Telugu movie,' Taxiwaala' was released by film piracy website Tamilrockers. The copy which is apparently a 3-hour unedited version of the movie may have been leaked while it's editing process and dubbing, as suggested by a watermark in the copy.

In August this year,  a part of the movie was leaked in social media and Google along with another movie, Geetha Govindam with both of the movies having Vijay Deverakonda as the male lead. The makers stated that the leak was an unfinished product and requested the audience to wait for the movie to be released. In fact, a few days ago, Deverakonda uploaded a video where he indirectly addressed the piracy issue.

Last week, an editor of the movie along with 17 students were arrested related to the leak in August.

The movie, which is slated to release on 17th November after prolonged delays, is directed by Rahul Sankrantiyan and also stars Tollywood-debutante Priyanka Jawalkar and Malvika Nair.

