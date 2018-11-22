Nazia Davison to make a debut in 'Mr Majnu'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Born in Kutch, Nazia Davison is set to make a debut in Mr Majnu early next year. The newcomer, who quit her job as a marketing person with a production house to take up acting full time, says, "I’m from Gujarat and I have a degree in drama and theatre studies."

"I have worked as a marketer, handled post-production and distribution works for Krian Media in Mumbai. I have a passion for films from a really young age and I did an internship to know the process of filmmaking. It was intriguing to learn how films are marketed and promoted before taking the big leap."

Nazia Davison, Actor; Mr Majnu

Ask about her role in the film starring Akhil Akkineni and she says, "I play one of the leading ladies the protagonist gets attracted to in the film. My portions were shot in London and its good to begin my journey (in Tollywood) with a colourful, yet glamorous role."

Nazia forayed into the showbiz without any mentor and is content to work on her own terms. "I do not have a godfather and this isn’t an ideal situation for an actor trying to get a foothold in the film industry without any background. It’s difficult when there is nobody to guide you from the industry, but thankfully, I do get some professional help and advice from my dear ones. Moreover, I don’t mind having a career on my terms doing meaningful cinema and being noticed as a self-made actor," says Nazia, who still has some days of shoot left for Mr Majnu.

Speaking about her experience working with Akhil, Nazia says, "I have grown up watching Nagarjuna sir’s films and it’s amazing to share screen space with his son.

Akhil has been very supporting on the set. He used to share some trivia, anecdotes on cinema and funny incidents happened in his life. It feels great to hear great stuff about his family and I’m kind of star-struck listening to things about Nagarjuna sir, who I admire a lot."

The 22-year-old says that she is prepared for the long-haul. "I want to grow and work in films where I have enough to do and show how well I can perform. I don’t want to go out of work with just two-three films. I want to have a progressive career and I feel I have a long way to go."

After Mr Majnu, Nazia will take her time to green light the next project. She’s in talks with several filmmakers but is yet to sign on the dotted line. But she wishes to act with actor Vijay Deverakonda. "I have watched Arjun Reddy and I fell in love with the film. Since then, I have been longing to work with Vijay Deverakonda," she signs off.