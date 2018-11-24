Home Entertainment Telugu

24 Kisses movie review: Mindless and Meandering

What follows is, true to its title, endless kissing, going through a breakup, and the couple knows how or where to reach one another when they’re repeatedly separated.

Published: 24th November 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Movie: 24 Kisses
Cast: Adith Arun, Hebah Patel, Rao Ramesh
Direction: Ayodhya Kumar Krishnamsetty
Rating: 1/5

For each one of us who’s enthusiastic to watch avant-garde, sensible and engaging entertainer from Ayodhya Kumar Krishnamsetty, his latest film, 24 Kisses will prove to be a major disappointment. It’s an unfortunate mess of a story about an acclaimed children-centric filmmaker who spends more time caressing his student and aspiring filmmaker’s every curve.

The film opens with a young filmmaker, Anand Kumar (Adith Arun) showing up at a psychiatrist, Murthy (Rao Ramesh) receiving talk-therapy for his rocky relationship with another ambitious filmmaker, Sri Lakshmi (Hebah Patel). The proceedings take off interestingly with Anand narrating his version of what transpired in his life when he met Sri, even as Murthy gives him relationship advice.

What follows is, true to its title, endless kissing, going through a breakup, and the couple knows how or where to reach one another when they’re repeatedly separated. What’s more annoying is like how we try to protect our computers with a 30-day trial version of an anti-virus software, the lead pair strike a 30-day relationship challenge to help strengthen the relationship. While the anti-virus quarantines the infected and malicious files on your computer’s hard disk, the director hardly knows what to do with his lead characters.

The narrative suffers from pretentious touches like a clumsy, yet confused character of the protagonist, who wants to be in a live-in relationship with no strings attached. Here, the director weaves a sickeningly sentimental flashback track accentuating Anand’s need to make films on children and his disbelief in the sanctity of marriage. (For a moment, I wonder the modicum of purpose in my life.)

The director crammed its simple story with too many subplots and distractions that water down the central drama at its core. None of the emotions in the film ever seems to touch us and the chemistry of the lead pair just come across as fake and lustful. The dialogues in this film are inconsistent, and the supposedly meaningful scenes sound inane and pradoxically make you laugh out loud. Honestly, I have double checked to be convinced that Ayodhya Kumar, who won a National-Award for his debut directorial, Minugurulu has helmed this creatively bankrupt and entirely mindless film.Joi Barua’s music and background score pass muster. Adith Arun brings an iota of credibility to his part, while Rao Ramesh, Hebah Patel, VK Naresh and Aditi Myakal fail to rise above its inert script.24 Kisses is one of those rare films that gets absolutely nothing right. What starts off interestingly, ends in a mess. Without any thought, this is a terribly awful film of the year.

— Murali Krishna CH
muralikrishna.db@
newindianexpress
@onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
24 Kisses Movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp