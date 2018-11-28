Catherine Tresa set for an encore?

Murali Krishna CH By

Actor Catherine Tresa, who has left an indelible impact on the movie buffs with her special song in director Boyapati Sreenu’s Jaya Janaki Nayaka, is all set for an encore.

If the reports are anything to go by, the Sarrainodu actor has been approached to appear in a special number in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) starring Ram Charan. “Special numbers have become a staple in Boyapati’s films. After tossing up a few names, the director has initiated talks with Catherine, who agreed in principle to groove for the special song. Boyapati is working on the modalities and will be meeting the actor for a final discussion on Wednesday.

If everything falls into place, Catherine will start shooting for the song in a specially erected set in the city from the second week of December,” reveals a source. Produced by DVV Danayya, VVR also features Kiara Advani, Prashanth, Aryan Rajesh and Sneha in important roles. The film is slated to release for Sankranthi.

