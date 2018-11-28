Home Entertainment Telugu

Catherine Tresa set for an encore?

Actor Catherine Tresa, who has left an indelible impact on the movie buffs with her special song in director Boyapati Sreenu’s Jaya Janaki Nayaka, is all set for an encore.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Catherine Tresa

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Catherine Tresa, who has left an indelible impact on the movie buffs with her special song in director Boyapati Sreenu’s Jaya Janaki Nayaka, is all set for an encore.

If the reports are anything to go by, the Sarrainodu actor has been approached to appear in a special number in Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) starring Ram Charan. “Special numbers have become a staple in Boyapati’s films. After tossing up a few names, the director has initiated talks with Catherine, who agreed in principle to groove for the special song. Boyapati is working on the modalities and will be meeting the actor for a final discussion on Wednesday.

If everything falls into place, Catherine will start shooting for the song in a specially erected set in the city from the second week of December,” reveals a source. Produced by DVV Danayya, VVR also features Kiara Advani, Prashanth, Aryan Rajesh and Sneha in important roles. The film is slated to release for Sankranthi.

— Murali Krishna CH
 muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
 @onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Catherine Tresa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp