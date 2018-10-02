Home Entertainment Telugu

Rakul Preet Singh’s Sridevi look to be out on her birthday

Rakul Preet Singh has been living out of a suitcase for the last few months juggling between the sets of her upcoming films – NGK, untitled Ajay Devgn-starrer, Karthi 17 and SK 14.

Rakul Preet Singh has been living out of a suitcase for the last few months juggling between the sets of her upcoming films – NGK, untitled Ajay Devgn-starrer, Karthi 17 and SK 14. The actor continues to work chock-a-block schedule as she is gearing up to join the sets of her next Telugu film, NTR.

The 27-year-old diva, who hasn’t signed a Telugu film for over a year after her last release SPYder failed to strike gold at the box office, will step into the shoes of late actor Sridevi in the film being directed by Krish. According to a source, Rakul gave a 10-day call sheet for the biopic and will start shooting for her portions later this month. She will also give a look test for the film during the weekend.

“Since it’s a period film based on the life of NTR, the look of an actor becomes crucial. Also, Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati’s looks from the film have set the bar high on the film. So, Krish wants to try out different looks of Sridevi on Rakul followed by photoshoot soon. The most authentic look will be released coinciding with her birthday on October 10,” says a source. Also starring Vidya Balan, Kaikala Satyanarayana and Sumanth in pivotal roles, NTR is slated to release for Sankranthi.
 

