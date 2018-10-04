Home Entertainment Telugu

Petition seeking release of Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘NOTA’ after Telangana assembly polls filed

Even the film makers have not taken permission from the election commission authorities, he pointed out.

Published: 04th October 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Deverakonda featured on the poster of 'NOTA'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions not to release the Telugu feature film “NOTA” before completion of assembly election process in Telangana state.

The authorities concerned have failed to consider the objections raised on the film which is scheduled for release on October 5, it alleged.

Petitioner P Kailash Netha submitted that the release of said movie which was political in nature at this stage was not proper as the code of conduct was in force in the State.

If the film is released there was no scope of influencing the forthcoming elections as well as political parties.

In fact, “NOTA” (None of the Above) is property owned by the EC and use of its name as a film title is a major objection.

Even the filmmakers have not taken permission from the election commission authorities, he pointed out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NOTA Hyderabad High Court Telangana assembly polls Vijay Deverakonda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices