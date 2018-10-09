Shraddha Kapoor speaks Telugu for Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho'

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Shraddha Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with the upcoming sci-fi Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The film, directed by Sujeeth, is being simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Talking about speaking Telugu for the first time, Shraddha says, “It’s always fascinating to speak a new language. I don’t take any prompting and it takes me a long time to memorise my lines.

My director (Sujeeth) was my Telugu coach on set. We would shoot one scene in Hindi and then do it again in Telugu. Sometimes at night, I would go to bed and the Telugu lines would keep playing in my head. It was almost like I was shooting two films, not one.”

Besides Shraddha, Saaho also stars Bollywood actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Shrivastava. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, Saaho is touted as the second-most expensive Indian film ever made.