Ram Gopal Varma to offer Rs 1 lakh reward to man who traced Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's lookalike

By Online Desk

Director Ram Gopal Varma's search for a doppelganger of Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu has ended successfully after a Television employee traced down the man.

The ace filmmaker on Saturday had shared a video on Facebook of a man, who looked similar to Chandrababu Naidu, serving food at small hotel. RGV asked help track the person and even announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who could help him get in touch with the man.

Varma's social media outreach proved fruitful as a Television employee Rohit Mutyala was able to trace the person in a few hours. RGV expressed his happiness on the social media platform and asked Rohit to share his account details to send the reward. The director also promised to credit his service with a 'thank you' note at the beginning of his upcoming film Lakshmi's NTR.

Ram Gopal Varma will be launching Lakshmi's NTR on October 19. The movie will produced by Rakesh Reddy and presented by GV Films.

NTR biopic directed by Krish is soon to hit screens with NTR's son Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the role of his father in the movie which has an ensemble star cast that includes Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati, Manjima Mohan along with several stars playing cameo roles.

RGV says that NTR biopic will end before his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi enters into his life while his movie will start with Lakshmi entering into NTR's life.