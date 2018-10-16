Home Entertainment Telugu

Prabhas and team Saaho head to Italy for next schedule

Produced by UV Creations, the action-adventure being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi has Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

Published: 16th October 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Prabhas

By Express News Service

The new schedule of Prabhas' much-awaited Saaho will commence in Italy on October 21. The Baahubali actor, who recently wrapped up a schedule for his upcoming period love story Jaan, is camping in the European country to resume shooting for the Sujeet directorial. 

As a surprise treat for fans, the makers are planning to release a making video of Saaho on Prabhas' 39th birthday on October 23. "A making video showing the filming of action sequences shot under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Kenny Bates in Dubai will be released. The makers have spent Rs 90 crore for this part alone," informs a source. 

Produced by UV Creations, the action-adventure being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi has Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Saaho has music by the composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

(The story first appeared in Cinema Express)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prabhas Saaho Baahubali Shraddha Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp