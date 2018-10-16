Prabhas and team Saaho head to Italy for next schedule

By Express News Service

The new schedule of Prabhas' much-awaited Saaho will commence in Italy on October 21. The Baahubali actor, who recently wrapped up a schedule for his upcoming period love story Jaan, is camping in the European country to resume shooting for the Sujeet directorial.

As a surprise treat for fans, the makers are planning to release a making video of Saaho on Prabhas' 39th birthday on October 23. "A making video showing the filming of action sequences shot under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Kenny Bates in Dubai will be released. The makers have spent Rs 90 crore for this part alone," informs a source.

Produced by UV Creations, the action-adventure being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi has Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Saaho has music by the composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

(The story first appeared in Cinema Express)