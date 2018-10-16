Tollywood women set up VOW to address sexual harassment

By Express News Service

Female actors, directors, technicians, and journalists of Telugu cinema have come together to set up a platform to address sexual harassment in the industry. Titled VOW, which stands for Voice of Women, the purpose of this platform is to address workplace sexual harassment and also support the victims in every possible way.

"We have formed this platform with women representing film, television and media fraternity. Everyone has a role to play in preventing sexual assault. There are many different ways that you can step in and make a difference if you see someone at risk. VOW is a committee that assures confidentiality and also gives a platform for women to raise their voice against sexual abuse and exploitation. It will also investigate harassment claims against women. The panel will be formed through a lottery system so that the accused will not have any chance to influence, intimidate or act again,” informs a member of VOW on condition of anonymity.

She also stresses that the platform applies uniformly across every craft and individual. “The idea is to help women from any of these aforesaid sectors and ensure that everything we do contributes to healing, transparency, and accountability. We won’t spare anyone and will ensure necessary action is taken according to CASH (Committee Against Sexual Harassment) as per Vishakha guidelines. The victim's voice will also be heard even if it is an anonymous complaint,” she adds.

