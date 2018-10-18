Home Entertainment Telugu

Vidya Balan posts her look from Balakrishna's NTR biopic

However, the Tumhari Sulu actor deleted the image soon after and sources say that the makers requested her to do so since they have planned to release it later

Published: 18th October 2018

Vidya Balan as Basavatarakam

By CE Features
Express News Service

Actor Vidya Balan shared the first look of her character from her upcoming biopic based on the life and times of actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR). The Dirty Picture actor, who will be seen as NTR’s first wife, Basavatarakam, appears in a green saree covered by a shawl, wearing red sindoor, and gold bangles, with her hair adorned with jasmine flowers. She captioned the picture on her Instagram page: “What do I see?”

A few hours later, the Tumhari Sulu actor appears to have deleted the image. A source in the know says, “The filmmakers of NTR’s biopic were quick to notice that Vidya had shared her look from the film and requested her to delete it immediately as they had planned to release the same on a bigger occasion. The team is contemplating unveiling Vidya’s look on Thursday.”

Directed by Krish, the film is being made in two parts – Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. Also starring Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Kalyan Ram and Kaikala Satyanarayana among others, the film has music by MM Keeravani and will be released in two instalments on January 9 and 24.

