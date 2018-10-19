Home Entertainment Telugu

Vijay Devarakonda's next helmed by Kranthi Madhav

Published: 19th October 2018 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2018 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

After debuting in the Tamil film industry with NOTA, the 'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay Devarakonda will be next seen in a Telugu project with Director Kranthi Madhav. The film was officially launched on Thursday.

The actor will be seen with three leadin ladies in this love story - Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite. 

While the film is said to be produced by KA Vallabha, the music will be composed by Gopi Sundar.

This film is Kranthi Madhav's fourth project. The director is known for his debut 'Onamalu' starring Rajendra Prasad in the lead, which is about the story of a humble village schoolmaster. The film received  CineMAA Award for Best debut Director.

After being part of many blockbusters in Tamil film industry, including the recent films Saamy 2, Chekka Chivandha Vaanam, and Vada Chennai, this will be Aishwarya's first Telugu Film.

This will also be Izabelle Leite's first Telugu film, after the Brazilian model was seen in a few supporting roles in Bollywood.

