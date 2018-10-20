Home Entertainment Telugu

Sandalwood’s Sukrutha Wagle makes her Tollywood debut

Yet another heroine from Sandalwood industry gets a break in Tollywood.

Sukrutha Wagle

By CE Features
Express News Service

Yet another heroine from Sandalwood industry gets a break in Tollywood. Sukrutha Wagle, who is well known for her debut role, Jatta, is currently shooting for her Telegu debut venture, Rama Chakkani Sita. The film also marks the debut of Indhra. He hails from the Dasari Narayana Rao family, who had multi-faceted roles of that of an Indian film director, producer, screenwriter, dialogue writer, actor, lyricist in Telugu and is also a politician.  

Made under Crocodile Creations and Leo Celluloids, the film  is directed by Sriharsha Manda and is currently on its second schedule. Excited Sukrutha says, “Tollywood was calling me for quite some time and I had given an audition for this film, a few months ago.

It was only three weeks ago that they took me on board. After a few days of a workshop, where I worked on my Telugu diction, I got to kick start with the shoot for the film. It is a total romcom and I am glad to have the right debut launch venture in Telugu.”

