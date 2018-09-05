Home Entertainment Telugu

With high hopes

The Visakhapatnam girl says her role in this film gave her ample scope to showcase her acting talent.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After making her presence felt in Life is Beautiful and Prema Ishq Kadhal, Chandini Chowdary has appeared as leading lady in Ketugadu, Kundanapu Bomma, Shamantakamani and Howrah Bridge, which proved to be just as insignificant. However, the starlet is in no mood to give up. “I’m quite happy with my career and absolutely has no regrets for not making it big. Despite winning critical acclaim for my performances in a slew of films, I should admit that the commercial success still eludes me. The road to stardom is never easy. I am willing to work hard and exercise endless patience,” says Chandini, who awaits the release of mystery-thriller Manu. The film also starring Raja Gautam is scheduled to release on September 7.

The Visakhapatnam girl says her role in this film gave her ample scope to showcase her acting talent. “I will be seen as Neela, a simple girl leading a simple life. I tried to perform naturally without applying any makeup and I have never used glycerin while shooting the emotional scenes. I was in awe of the role that I couldn’t get over it and spent weeks in a specially constructed set in the outskirts of Miyapur to get my act right.”

Revealing that she has attended an acting workshop for the film, Chandini says, “For the first time, I have attended a 45-day workshop to prepare for my role. Such was the impact it has created on me and I don’t shy away from calling it my career-defining performance.”

The film’s director Phanindra Narisetty has spearheaded the crowdfunding campaign for Manu. “Phanindra has got the script of Manu but fell short of finances to take the project forward. A post on his Facebook wall seeking the support of people has worked wonders for us and eventually, Manu has become a crowd-funded film,” recalls Chandini. The film has been in the making for over two years. Clarifying on the delay, “About 80% of the film was shot indoors.

Phanindra Narisetty took ample time to complete the shoot as he is someone who doesn’t compromise on the quality. Adding to that, the film was shot in the outskirts of the city where there is mosquito menace. The entire unit fell ill causing delay in the shooting schedule,” shares Chandini.The pretty lass has pinned hopes on Manu. “Manu is going to be that film which will prove my worth as an actor. I wish this film stands out as a winner,” signs off Chandini, who is in no hurry to sign her next feature film.

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age