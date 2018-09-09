Home Entertainment Telugu

‘Failures Helped Me Become Better’

In a span of just four years since her Telugu debut in Oka Laila Kosam, Pooja Hegde has gone on to become one of the most sought-after actors.

Published: 09th September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pooja Hegde.

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

In a span of just four years since her Telugu debut in Oka Laila Kosam, Pooja Hegde has gone on to become one of the most sought-after actors. Talking about her performance in her recent film, Saakshyam, which was liked by the audience, she says, “I’m glad people enjoyed my performance. I’m happy with the opportunities coming my way, given that I don’t hail from a family with a cinema background. I want to do more films, and work across genres. I promise to always remain a student of cinema.”  

The actor, who didn’t have the greatest of beginnings, has shown the resolve to bounce back and is now at a place where she’s giving many of her counterparts a run for their money. “I had some initial setbacks, yes, but I don’t think I was ever written off. After Mukunda, I was flooded with offers, but I couldn’t grab them owing to my Mohenjo Daro commitments. However, I have no regrets, and it all went into making me who I am today,” she says.

 Pooja is quite happy with the kind of films she has been part of lately. “‘Gopikamma’ song from Mukunda gave me a major breakthrough. An advertisement I did with Ranbir Kapoor fetched me the opportunity to work alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro. Also, DJ opened me up to glamour roles. These opportunities have furthered my career.”Currently, Pooja has four films—three Telugu and one Hindi—in her kitty. “I’m passionate about them, and I want to prove that I’m special. You will see this in all my upcoming films,” she says.

The actor, who plays one of the female leads in the upcoming Bollywood film, Housefull 4, finds comedy to be a difficult business. “When you have to perform with veterans such as Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, who have terrific comic timing, it’s not easy at all.” Pooja says she has learned a lot from Akshay Kumar in particular. “I’m always observing the people around me at work. Akshay is an amazing actor, and I learned plenty about the profession from him,” she adds. 

 Some of the roles she’s doing are rather similar to who she is as a person. “I play Aravinda, a smart, witty and tough girl in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. It’s my most favourite character till date, partly because we are very similar. I also find my character from Maharshi—a childlike, yet intelligent and stubborn girl—to be quite relatable. Although it’s difficult to switch between these characters, I am able to do it,” she says.

The actor is excited to work with Baahubali star Prabhas in her next. “I have been longing to work in a love story for some time now and this film has fulfilled my wish. The shooting will commence either in September or October in Europe. Everyone says Prabhas is a down-to-earth person, and I can’t wait to work with him.”

Pooja gets nostalgic as she recalls some fond memories at work. “During Mukunda, I travelled to Kakinada, Rajahmundry and Bhimavaram, and I had a great time gorging on Andhra food. For DJ too, we had a blast and I hope the team comes together for another film soon.”     The 27-year-old actor believes that it is her failures that have helped her become better. “If you fear failure, it’s better to sit at home doing nothing.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality