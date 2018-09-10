Home Entertainment Telugu

Could not resist doing 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy': Tamannaah

The Baahubali actress said she has been sceptical of accepting offers to act in period films, but could not resist the Chiranjeevi starrer- 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

BENGALURU Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia Monday said playing a character in a period film is quite different from enacting a normal role.

The film is based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

"Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic that people will really like. This is a pan-India biopic film like Baahubali, though the later was a fictional one," she told PTI in an interview.

"Acting in an epic and a non-fictional film is a big challenge for actors as they need to research extensively about the characters they are playing, before stepping into their shoes," she said.

Tamannaah said she was not upset with the filmmakers decision not to make 'Baahubali 3' because originally they had decided to make it in two parts.

"Of course, we all knew we are making a big film, but did not expect it will that big a success which will force people to demand part 3. I am glad they stuck to it (to make it in two parts)," she said.

Referring to period films, she said Mughal-E-Azam was her favourite Indian period film.

"The fact that they (filmmaker and actors) could attempt a film like Mughal-e-Azam at that point of time when the technology was quite primitive is commendable," she said.

"The kind of performances the actors - Dilip Kumar, Prithviraj Kapoor and Madhubala - gave and dedicated their lives for ten years to make this film, one could only be fascinated by this effort.

Surely, Mughal-E-Azam is my favourite Indian period film," she said.

Tamannaah, brand ambassador for Lever Ayush, was in the city to unveil its first Therapy Store in the country.

