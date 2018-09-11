Home Entertainment Telugu

Pooja Hegde dubs for herself in 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'

The 27-year-old actor, who has been learning Telugu for some time now, has opted to dub for herself in her upcoming actioner Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Published: 11th September 2018

By Murali Krishna CH
Pooja Hegde needs no dubbing artiste and why? The 27-year-old actor, who has been learning Telugu for some time now, has opted to dub for herself in her upcoming actioner Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (ASVR).

A little birdie in the know says that Pooja test dubbed for a few scenes from the NTR-starrer and satisfied with the outcome, director Trivikram Srinivas has made sure the actor dubs her own lines in the film. “Pooja is confident of her Telugu speaking skills and is leaving no stone unturned to get the required emotion to enhance her performance in the film.

She has been simultaneously shooting for the film and completing the dubbing works without any break,” reveals a source. The film’s shoot is going on at a brisk pace where the team is shooting a peppy song on NTR and Pooja in a specially constructed set under the choreography of Jani master in Jubilee Hills. “After this, the unit will jet off to Europe to shoot a duet on the lead pair,” the source adds.

Produced by S Radha Krishna, Aravinda Sametha’s audio composed by SS Thaman is likely to be launched on September 20, while the film is scheduled to release on October 11.

— Murali Krishna CH
— Murali Krishna CH

