Home Entertainment Telugu

Casting couch in Tollywood: Hyderabad High Court tells Telangana government to set up enquiry panel

The bench observed that it was the responsibility of the State to prevent atrocities against women.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Telangana government and others concerned for filing counter affidavits to the PIL filed seeking direction to the State government to forthwith constitute a high-level committee to enquire into the issues of women’s vulnerability to sexual exploitation (casting couch) in the Telugu film industry and to initiate steps for safety, dignity and welfare of women artistes.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was dealing with the PIL filed by V Sandhya Rani and six other women activists, complaining about inaction of the TS government in constituting a committee to deal with the complaints of sexual exploitation of women artistes. 

Referring to various instances of sexual exploitation of women at work place, the petitioners’ counsel urged the court to issue directions to the government to set up a high level panel consisting of officials from the departments of women, home and labour, women’s rights activists, eminent lawyers and representatives of women artistes from film industry, to carry out a systematic inquiry into the conditions at work place for women artistes and to recommend measures to ensure their safety and dignity. At present, there are no committees to enquire into such incidents in the Telugu film industry, the counsel noted.

The bench observed that it was the responsibility of the State to prevent atrocities against women. The bench issued notices to the respondents - principal secretaries to cinematography and women development and child welfare, and chairperson of State Film Development Corporation, president of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, State Commission for Women and DGP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
casting couch sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju