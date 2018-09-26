Home Entertainment Telugu

Amala Akkineni turns muse for ethical fashion

Actress Amala Akkineni turned muse for eri silk designer Jyoti Reddy's ethical fashion line 'ereena'.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Amala Akkineni (Pic: ENS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Actress Amala Akkineni turned muse for eri silk designer Jyoti Reddy's ethical fashion line 'ereena'.

"I never imagined I would wear a silk sari as I practice Ahimsa. Many times people tried to convince me about Ahimsa silk, but when I followed the chain of production it always ended with genetically modified silk moths that could not fly. There was nothing Ahimsa about it.

"So when Jyoti approached me with 'ereena', I was sceptical. But because she is a friend, I listened and witnessed the miracle. Ereena is a commendable mission for both women empowerment and environmentally sustainable Ahimsa silk," Amala said after the collection's launch, read a statement.

What makes Reddy's business ethical fashion is the fact that sustainable eri silk production attributes low carbon emissions, low water consumption, respect for silk worm and sustainability, the designer said.

Reddy works with 80 master weavers in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam, to bring to eri her innovative designs using traditional forms like ikat, jamdani, jacquard and natural dye block printing.

The designer launched the collection in Ahimsa silk -- a more humane way to create silk -- at her first flagship store here. The range includes must-haves for brides-to-be, apart from casual, work wear dresses and saris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amala Akkineni ethical fashion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours