People cross borders for ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’

Lakshmi’s NTR was released on March 29 across the world, including in the other Telugu speaking state, Telangana.

Published: 01st April 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Lakshmi’s NTR.

By Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision to stall the release of controversial director Ram Gopal Varma’s latest film, Lakshmi’s NTR, a biopic of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, did not stop fans from watching the movie.

The movie was released on March 29 across the world, including in the other Telugu speaking state, Telangana.

Lakshmi’s NTR showcases the events that took place in the second half of late NTR's life. His marriage to Lakshmi Parvathi, the revolt that followed, coup by NTR’s son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu in August 1995, and NTR’s death a few months later have been depicted in the film.

With no cinema halls in Andhra Pradesh screening the much-talked-about-film, enthusiasts travelled to Kodad, Madhira, Jamalapuram, Sattupalli, Bhadrachalam and other border towns of Telangana state to watch it and see who the film holds responsible for the death of the star-turned-politician.

Followers of NTR, politicians and celebrities from across the State were among those visiting the neighbouring State to watch the film.

On Saturday, former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar, visited Hyderabad and watched the film along with Vijaya Kumar Dhupati (Emesco Books Private Limited director).“I went to Kodad in Telangana to watch the film along with my friends. Lakshmi’s NTR revealed the truth of the incidents behind the death of NTR and not many people know it,” said a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Sahul (name changed).

Following a petition filed by TDP leaders on March 27 in the High Court, demanding that the release of the film be stalled, the producer was told to arrange a special screening of the film for the judge on April 3. This was to enable the judge to take a call on the release of the film.

Earlier, TDP leaders had also requested Election Commission (EC) officials to postpone the film’s screening as elections were round the corner and according to them, N Chandrababu Naidu was shown in a bad light in the movie.

The complainants also claimed that the producer of the film, Rakesh Reddy, belonged to the YSRC party.
However, Reddy met the officials and convinced them that the movie was not made with the intention of defaming any person.

Responding to it, the commission cleared the line for the release of the film, but it hit a roadblock when the TDP leaders approached the HC. Meanwhile, people are watching the pirated copy of the movie online.

