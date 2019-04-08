Allu Arjun announces three new film projects on birthday

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Allu Arjun, who hasn't had a release in two years, on Monday announced three new projects on the occasion of his 36th birthday.

Arjun announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram.

Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after "Julayi" and "Son of Sathyamurty".

BIGGG NEWS... Allu Arjun confirms his *next three films* on his birthday today... Directed by Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram, respectively... Teaser posters of the three films. #HBDAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Bo3rn1wrJb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 8, 2019

The makers of the film on Monday unveiled a special poster to announce their project with Arjun.

Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady.

Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year.

Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled "Icon". The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.