I have learned to say no:  Sai Dharam Tej

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Sai Dharam Tej has been having a tough time at the ticket window as his last six releases ended up as duds. Now that his new movie Chitralahari is ready for release, the actor is keeping his fingers crossed for the much-needed box office success.

“I agree that success has eluded me in recent times and I take the responsibility for my failures. I stand by my words and never backtrack on a promise I have made. Yes, there have been films where I feel weren’t the right ones to do. Good or bad, I have taken up the job and worked with a positive mindset. I did give my best and always made it a point to work hard. I now look forward to a successful run and hopefully, Chitralahari will change my fortunes for good,” says Tej.

The actor, however, has made up his mind that he won’t continue to make such mistakes again. “After delivering six duds in a row, my approach towards script selection has been changed. I have realised that an actor should not give in if the script doesn’t please him. I have become more patient now and have mustered the courage to say no to a filmmaker and wait for something I would want to do. I think, failures have made me feel more mature as a person and it’s all been a learning experience, albeit any regrets,” says the Supreme Hero with honesty.

In Chitralahari, Tej will be seen as Vijay Krishna, a software engineer, who develops a pessimistic attitude to life due to consistent bad luck and lack of success in his endeavours. “I feel the audience enjoy watching me on screen because they can relate to me. I think everyone will go through some hard times at some point in their lives,” explains Tej.

The Winner actor was amazed by the way youngsters interpreted the film’s story on social media platforms. “It came to my notice that some people, especially youth are finding my character similar to their own life and are calling the film as a biopic of an unsuccessful man on social media. I can confidently say that the feel-good factor in the story will impart a beautiful message to all.”

On his association with comedian Sunil, who plays a pivotal role in the film, “My wish to work with Sunil anna has been fulfilled with Chitralahari. I have been a big admirer of his comedy timing in films like Nuvve Kavali, Nuvvu Nenu, etc. By the time I started off my journey in the industry, he was a hero. His character offers loads of comedy and his dialogues will genuinely make you burst into laughter. Offscreen, he treated me like his own brother.”

Last week, the lyrical video of Parugu Parugu from Chitralahari was unveiled and Tej’s fans were quick to notice that he has changed his name to Sai Tej. Asked about the reason for the name change, the Intelligent actor clarifies, “I haven’t dropped Dharam from my name. You can still call me Sai Dharam Tej. But we have decided to use it that way in the credits for the lyrical and there is no superstition or sentiment attributed to it.”

He doesn’t agree that he was stereotyped as an actor who prefers action and serious roles. “I’m choosing the roles that come my way. I can definitely play a lover boy or a college goer, but the directors or writers don’t bite. I want to bring life to the characters I play and If I come across a love story, I will definitely do it in the near future,” concludes Tej.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali