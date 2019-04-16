Samantha Akkineni confirms doing cameo in 'Manmadhudu 2'

Home Entertainment Telugu

'Manmadhudu 2', which has gone on the floors, stars Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

CHENNAI: Actress Samantha Akkineni, who is basking in the success of her latest Telugu outing "Majili", has confirmed signing a cameo in her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjunas upcoming romantic comedy "Manmadhudu 2".

Samantha confirmed it without divulging much information.

"I play a very interesting extended cameo in ‘Manmadhudu 2'. At the moment, I'm not allowed to reveal anything about my character, but can vouch that it's going to be an important one in the story. I am really looking forward to start shooting," she said.

"Manmadhudu 2", which has gone on the floors, stars Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in the lead roles.

The film, currently being shot in Portugal, is being directed by actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran.

Also starring Lakshmi, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh and Nasser in crucial roles, "Manmadhudu 2" has music by Chaitan Bharadwaj.

Meanwhile, Samantha's "Majili" has turned out to be a blockbuster. The film has already grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide at the ticket window.

"Majili", which revolves around the ups and downs in a marriage, is the first outing for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya post their marriage in 2017.

