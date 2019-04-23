Jagapathi Babu turns villain for #Mahesh26

Murali Krishna CH By

Actors Mahesh Babu and Jagapathi Babu have come together to work for the third time for an untitled film, commonly called as #Mahesh26. To be directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced jointly by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, the film is a revenge drama set in village backdrop.

“Jagapathi Babu will be seen as a powerful villain in this film. It’s a quirky character that the actor hasn’t played until now and Anil was keen on signing Jagapathi alone for this part. His confrontation scenes with the protagonist (Mahesh) deliver laughs and thrills. He will be sporting a unique style of comedy and voice modulation in this film,” informs a source.

The project will mark Mahesh and Jagapathi’s third collaboration after Srimanthudu and Maharshi. The film will be launched in May and the principal shooting will commence in June.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijayashanti in pivotal roles, #Mahesh26 is slated to release for Sankranthi 2020.

