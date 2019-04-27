Home Entertainment Telugu

Taking confident steps

Actor Meenakshi Dixit speaks about working with Mahesh Babu yet again in Maharshi.

Published: 27th April 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Meenakshi Dixit

Meenakshi Dixit (Photo| Facebook/ Meenakshi Dixit)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Who can forget Mahesh Babu’s title track Nee dookudu in Dookudu (2011)? The song went onto to become a chartbuster and Meenakshi Dixit, who grooved with Mahesh in that special number, has hogged the limelight for her scintillating dance moves. The Raebareli girl who rose from ranks of special songs to a leading lady has once again teamed up with her Dookudu co-star in his upcoming action drama Maharshi. “I will be seen as Nidhi, an ultra chic modern and stylish girl, who was born and raised in New York (Manhattan). She becomes a companion to Rishi (Mahesh) and is quite fond of him. They share emotions and she is someone who is always there for him. It’s a challenging role and my acting experience was totally different,” says Meenakshi.

The actor says she has derived inspiration from a popular Netflix series to pull off her character from Maharshi. “I’ve watched all the eight episodes of Suits and found that the character of Rachel Zane (played by Meghan Markle) has similarities to Nidhi. Watching Meghan’s performance helped me understand this role better,” she adds.

Meticulous research went behind every dress that Meenakshi’s role will be wearing and her designers, Ashwin Reddy and Rajesh worked closely with director Vamshi Paidipally to bring the desired look. “I will be sporting two different looks in the film and my director wanted them to be subtle and natural. So, I changed my hairstyle, chose to go for an all-nude makeup face and used mascara to make my eyes look bright. We don’t have enough time to go to New York to buy my costumes. So, my designers have sourced them from Mumbai and other places. Everything had to be stitched and I’m sure my costumes will be way ahead of our times,” beams Meenakshi with confidence.

Ask her how did she jazz up her appearance for the character, the Devaraya actor reveals, “Vamshi did extensive research and was clear of how he wanted to see me in the film. He gave some references of the latest creative offerings that were displayed at the New York Fashion Week and my designers were in sync with him to arrive at colour tones, look and the styling is in concurrence with the latest fashion trends that are in vogue around the world,” explains Meenakshi.

On working with Mahesh, she says, “A lot has changed since Dookudu. Back then, I wasn’t serious about pursuing a career in the industry and was playfully gave it a try. As years passed by, I’ve become a matured person and made a mark across industries. And Maharshi came to me at an appropriate time and it feels fantastic to work with Mahesh garu again. He is an amazing person and is chilled out on the sets. I met his family too and they were really sweet.”

Does she have a dance number with Mahesh? “No...I will be seen in a montage song. I think people have seen enough of me dancing and it’s time they get to see the different side of me as an actor,” she signs off.

The writer can be contacted at muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress
Twitter- @onlymurali

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meenakshi Dixit Mahesh babu Maharshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp