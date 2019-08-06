Anupama Parameswaran wants to turn director

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Anupama Parameswaran, who is reveling in the success of Rakshasudu has expressed her wish to turn director someday. The Premam girl, who worked as an assistant director for upcoming Dulquer Salmaan’s maiden production venture in Malayalam, is content with the experience she has gained in the craft and wants to tell interesting and inspiring stories as a director.

“I have several ideas in my mind and I would like to don the director’s hat someday. Going behind the lens helped me understand the amount of hard work a director puts in for a film. It was a wonderful experience. I want to associate with meaningful cinema and want to tell diverse stories that are inspiring, engaging and reflect a slice of the people’s life,” says Anupama.

The 23-year-old actor, who made her debut with Trivikram Srinivas directorial A...Aa is yet to sign her next Telugu film. “I want to explore characters that challenge the actor in me. I have gone through a couple of scripts in Telugu and will soon make an announcement regarding them soon,” she added.