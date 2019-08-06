It’s a wrap for Rahman’s Operation Arapaima  

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Rahman, who was recently seen in Seven, has completed a Tamil-Telugu suspense thriller directed by debutant filmmaker Prash. Titled Operation Arapaima, the film is based on true incidents. “I had previously worked in Coast Guard Aviation, and after retiring, I worked as an associate with many directors including TK Rajeev Kumar and Major Ravi. This film is based on a 2012 inter-country operation against women and drug trafficking. Countries such as India, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia were part of one of the biggest naval operations. Operation Arapaima will be about what went behind pulling this off,” says Prash.

Also starring Abhinaya of Nadodigal fame, Tini Tom, Anoop Chandran, Samson T Wilson, and Balaji Sharma, Operation Arapaima is produced by Time and Tide Frames. Phoenix Udhayan is in charge of cinematography and singer Rakesh Brahmanandan is handling the music of the film, which is expected to be released next month.