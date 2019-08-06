Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas to team up again?

By Express News Service

Director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Jr NTR, who earlier worked together for Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, will team up again for an untitled commercial entertainer, say reports. “Trivikram has penned a script with NTR in mind. Once he wraps up shooting for his next starring Allu Arjun, he will take this new movie onto the sets,” informs a source.

Interestingly, NTR gave his nod to collaborate with KGF-fame Prashanth Neel for a multi-lingual to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

He is also in talks with director Koratala Siva for yet another film, but these films will take time to go on floors as Prashanth is busy with KGF: Chapter 2 and Siva is waiting to kick-start the proceedings for his next starring Chiranjeevi. S Radha Krishna, who earlier produced Aravindha Sametha... with the actor-director duo will make this film under Haarika and Haasine Creations banner.

Meanwhile, NTR is shooting for Rajamouli’s period actioner RRR, which also features Ram Charan as the other lead. The actor will shoot for the Trivikram directorial next summer once he completes shooting for RRR by the end of December.