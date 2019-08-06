Home Entertainment Telugu

Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas to team up again?

The actor is also in talks with director Koratala Siva for yet another film.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jr NTR

Jr NTR

By Express News Service

Director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Jr NTR, who earlier worked together for Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava, will team up again for an untitled commercial entertainer, say reports. “Trivikram has penned a script with NTR in mind. Once he wraps up shooting for his next starring Allu Arjun, he will take this new movie onto the sets,” informs a source.

Interestingly, NTR gave his nod to collaborate with KGF-fame Prashanth Neel for a multi-lingual to be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

He is also in talks with director Koratala Siva for yet another film, but these films will take time to go on floors as Prashanth is busy with KGF: Chapter 2 and Siva is waiting to kick-start the proceedings for his next starring Chiranjeevi. S Radha Krishna, who earlier produced Aravindha Sametha... with the actor-director duo will make this film under Haarika and Haasine Creations banner.

Meanwhile, NTR is shooting for Rajamouli’s period actioner RRR, which also features Ram Charan as the other lead. The actor will shoot for the Trivikram directorial next summer once he completes shooting for RRR by the end of December.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jr NTR Trivikram Srinivas Trivikram NTR movie RRR SS Rajamouli
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp