'Baahubali' actor Madhu Prakash's 'kills self' over alleged dowry harassment

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The wife of a Telugu television actor "committed suicide" over alleged dowry harassment at their house here, police said on Wednesday. The actor reportedly played a small role in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

A case was booked and the TV artiste Madhu Prakash was taken into custody and is being questioned, Raidurgam police inspector S Ravinder said.

The actor's wife, aged 34, hanged herself from the ceiling fan at their house on Tuesday night, police said.

The couple had married in 2015 and there were some differences among them, police said adding they used to frequently argue and quarrel and the woman had previously on several occasions also threatened to end her life.

The actor has been accused of harassing her for additional dowry and also allegedly having been intimate with another woman, the police said based on a complaint by the woman's parents.

However, Prakash told TV channels that there were some family disputes between them and he too had attempted suicide three months ago by consuming a toilet cleaner but had survived.

Prakash further said his wife had rudely behaved with him two days ago and accused him and his family of "avioding" her after she was not taken to a function.

"Yesterday also she argued with me and made video call and threatened to kill herself, which she has done several times earlier also," the actor said.